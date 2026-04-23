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Warning of higher condom prices goes viral in China, stokes stockpiling talk

The Iran crisis has impacted facets ⁠of everyday life for people around the world and ‌many Chinese took to ​Weibo to bemoan the fact it was now even invading the bedroom.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:56 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:56 IST
World newsChinaIranbusinessCondom

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