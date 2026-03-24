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Watch: 'Nothing like stray dogs'; Seven stolen dogs escape from thieves in China, trek over 17 km to return home

One volunteer claimed that individuals operating a dog meat shop had stolen the dogs, suggesting they may have escaped from a truck, though no witnesses saw their departure.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:07 IST
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