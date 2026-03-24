<p>In a heartwarming video that is going viral online, seven dogs that were allegedly stolen from the northeastern China, for the meat trade in the market, escaped from a truck and trekked for 17 km together to go back to their owners. </p><p>As reported by the South China Morning Post, all seven dogs, who belong to same village jumped off the moving truck together on the Changshuang Expressway. They continued walking together, refusing to separate, resembling a band of little brothers.</p>.India, China bear brunt of Trump's tougher visa policies: Report.<p>A man named Lu, recorded the warm video, on March 16, showing seven dogs walking together on expressway in Changchun. It was seen that the group of dogs were trying to surround an injured German Shephard dog, while a Corgi, in front, was continuously ensuring none of them left behind by looking back repeatedly. The group also included Golden Retrievers, Labradors and Pekinese dogs.</p>.<p>Lu reportedly attempted to guide the dogs safely, but they ignored his approach. As the video went viral on the internet, a drone was dedicatedly deployed to track the dogs and ensure their safe return to their owners.</p><p>One volunteer claimed that individuals operating a dog meat shop had stolen the dogs, suggesting they may have escaped from a truck, though no witnesses saw their departure. </p><p>Lu further told mainland Chinese media outlet Dahe Daily: “They resemble a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison – nothing like stray dogs.”</p>