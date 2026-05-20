Xi and Putin to dine over Peking duck, Chinese opera and Swan Lake

<p>Moscow: Chinese President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> and President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> will on Wednesday dine on Peking duck and Jinhua ham at a banquet featuring Chinese opera and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, Russian state news agency TASS reported.</p><p>A programme and menu reported by TASS showed guests would be offered an array of cold "zakuski" hors d'oeuvres, prawn soup, beef in bean sauce, Fuzhou noodles, pumpkin pastries, fruits.</p>.Taiwan, nuclear energy, gas pipeline: What Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping discussed during talks in China.<p>A 2009 "Greatwall" Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2016 Changyu Chardonnay will be offered, TASS said.</p><p>The programme includes a mixture of Chinese and Russian classics played by the military orchestra of the Chinese Communist Party's People's Liberation Army including a melody of Peking opera, "An unforgettable evening" and the dance of the little swans from Swan Lake.</p>