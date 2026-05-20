Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldchina

Xi and Putin to dine over Peking duck, Chinese opera and Swan Lake

A programme and menu reported by TASS showed guests would ⁠be offered ‌an array of cold "zakuski" hors d'oeuvres, prawn ‌soup, beef in bean sauce, ⁠Fuzhou noodles, pumpkin pastries, fruits.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 13:33 IST
World newsChinaVladimir PutinXi Jingping

Follow us on :

Follow Us