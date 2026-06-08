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Xi Jinping pledges 'unwavering' support to Kim Jong Un

The Chinese President is on a rare visit to his long-term ally in North Korea. This is Xi Jinping first trip to North Korea since 2019 and also his first foreign visit this year.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 14:43 IST
World newsChinaNorth KoreaXi JinpingKim Jong Un

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