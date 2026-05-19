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Xi Jinping to host 'old friend' Vladimir Putin as China projects stable global role after Trump visit

The ‌White House said after Trump's China visit that a consensus had been reached on issues that will enhance 'stability' for global businesses and consumers.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:23 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 07:23 IST
World newsUSChinaDonald TrumpXi Jingping

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