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Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin hold talks in Beijing days after Trump's visit

Ahead of the talks at the Great Hall of the People, Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Xi.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 05:23 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 05:23 IST
World newsChinaRussiaVladimir PutinXi Jinping

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