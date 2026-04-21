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Xi says China is willing to work with Africa on Middle East conflict impact

He urged China and ⁠Africa ⁠to jointly call for a ceasefire to end the hostilities and encourage the international community ​to 'practice genuine multilateralism'.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 12:35 IST
World newsChinaBeijingXi JinpingMiddle East

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