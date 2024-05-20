China's agriculture chief stripped from ministry's leadership roster amid investigation

Beijing: China's agriculture minister, under investigation by Beijing's graft watchdog for potential corruption, has been removed from the leadership roster on the ministry's website, a change analysts said could delay China's food security plans.

Tang Renjian, 61, was placed under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and law" by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and National Supervisory Commission, according to an official statement on Saturday. The phrase is CCDI's typical euphemism for corruption.

The move to investigate Tang, also the head of China's food security campaign, was unusually swift. "Once an investigation like this is announced it is essentially a foregone conclusion that the official will be removed from their role," Even Pay, an agriculture analyst at Trivium China, said on Monday.

The agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Under Tang, the ministry had stepped up its food security policies and will on June 1 implement a new law aimed at ensuring the self-sufficiency of grains.