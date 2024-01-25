JOIN US
world

China's defence ministry spokesperson says India border issue 'left over from history'

'It is unwise and inappropriate for the Indian side to insist on linking the border situation with bilateral relations,' spokesperson Wu Qian told a monthly press briefing.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 08:50 IST

Beijing: A Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that India-China border tensions were "an issue left over from history and not the whole of China-India relations".

"It is unwise and inappropriate for the Indian side to insist on linking the border situation with bilateral relations," spokesperson Wu Qian told a monthly press briefing.

A senior Indian official told Reuters earlier this month that India could ease its heightened scrutiny of Chinese investments if the two countries' border remained peaceful, the first signal that the four-year-old curbs could be lifted.

