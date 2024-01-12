JOIN US
world

China's military ready to 'smash' any 'Taiwan independence' plot

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to 'reunify' with the democratically governed island.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 09:09 IST

Beijing: China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) remains on high alert at all times and will take all needed steps to "smash" any "Taiwan independence" separatist plot, said the Chinese defence ministry on Friday.

The PLA will "resolutely" defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Zhang Xiaogang, a defence ministry spokesman, when asked by the media to comment on Taiwan's upgrade of its fighter jets and planned purchase of more aircraft from the United States.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to "reunify" with the democratically governed island, which is poised to hold presidential elections on Saturday.

World newsChinaTaiwan

