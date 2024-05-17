China's reconstitution of Russian defense industry is problematic, US says

Washington: The United States finds "deeply problematic" China's essential reconstitution of Russia's defense industrial base and will take appropriate action on the issue when necessary, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday pledged a "new era" of partnership between the two most powerful rivals of the United States which they cast as an aggressive Cold War hegemon that was sowing chaos across the world.

Patel, speaking at a daily press briefing, was answering a question about the Xi-Putin meeting.