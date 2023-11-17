China’s rivalry with Musk’s SpaceX moves to an even lower orbit

China is taking its rivalry with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites to a new level.

While notching major wins such as landing on Mars and operating its own space station, China trails the world’s richest man in low-Earth orbit — a zone within 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) of the planet’s surface that’s become increasingly attractive for companies like SpaceX offering high-speed internet access.

SpaceX has deployed more than 5,000 communications satellites at an altitude of around 550 kilometers, but China has made little progress on its own ambitious plans to build a state-owned 13,000-satellite LEO constellation.

Musk’s company is poised to expand its lead even further with a second launch of its massive Starship rocket, which is capable of launching SpaceX’s bigger next-generation Starlink satellites.

The US Federal Aviation Administration reinstated SpaceX’s launch license on Wednesday and the company has said it’s targeting a flight test Friday at 7 a.m. local time from its site in Boca Chica, Texas.

Read More: SpaceX Weighs Spinning Off Starlink Via IPO as Soon as 2024

As China tries to catch up, Beijing is looking to make its mark in a subset of LEO: what’s known as very low-Earth orbit. That’s the region within an altitude of 450 kilometers that Musk and others have so far bypassed, in part because it’s harder to keep satellites from getting pulled back to Earth by gravity and more are needed to cover the same landmass.

State-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. plans to next month launch the first satellite in a constellation that will grow to 300 VLEO satellites by 2030 and will be used for communication and remote-sensing services, according to CASIC.

Better, Faster

Flying satellites closer to Earth is one of the newest fronts in the space race that’s pitted countries and billionaires alike against one another to carve out a share of the core future technology. The new-generation satellites are smaller and cheaper than their higher-range counterparts, and can provide speedier services.

While still in its infancy, the sector has the potential to be a big earner: Starlink will account for more than $10 billion of SpaceX’s total sales next year, Bloomberg News reported last week.