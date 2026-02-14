<p>Munich: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Saturday against "knee-jerk" calls for the United States to distance itself from China.</p><p>Calling for a "positive and pragmatic" policy from Washington, he said the best outcome for both would be cooperation.</p>.Musk fires up SpaceX, Bezos pushes Blue Origin as US billionaires race China to moon.<p>"The other prospect is seeking decoupling from China and severing supply chains and to oppose China on everything in a purely emotional, knee-jerk way," he said in remarks at the Munich Security Conference. </p>