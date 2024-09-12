China's Wuhan lab accused of Covid leak develops intranasal vaccine to protect against all forms of coronavirus

The Wuhan Institute of Virology in China was blamed for being the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic which claimed millions of lives and resulted in multiple lockdowns.

Now, when nations have surpassed the pandemic, researchers at the Wuhan lab have made a new nanovaccine which assures universal protection against all major Covid variants and even future mutants.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the existing vaccines help in prevention of Sars-CoV-2 and reduce fatality rate, but do not provide universal protection against all mutants of the virus, the team which prepared the new vaccine claimed.

Combining Covid epitopes (antigens that trigger the human immune system) along with ferritin (blood protein) could develop an intranasal nanoparticle vaccine that can shield against multiple Sars-CoV-2 variants, asserted the team of researchers.

Tested on mice, the new nasal vaccine, presented the capacity of providing long-lasting and wide protection against different types of coronaviruses, which could prevent the spread of future mutant variants.

According to SCMP, in a journal named ACS Nano which was published in June, the researchers wrote, "The ongoing and future pandemics caused by Sars-CoV-2 variants and mutations underscore the need for effective vaccines that provide broad-spectrum protection."

"Our constructed nanovaccine targeting the conserved epitopes of the pre-existing neutralising antibodies can serve as a promising candidate for a universal Sars-CoV-2 vaccine."