world

China's Xi sends condolences to Iran's president on 'terrorist attack'

Last Updated 04 January 2024, 10:44 IST

Beijing: China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to the Iranian president on Thursday for the "terrorist attack" a day earlier, Chinese state television CCTV said.

Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores in Iran on Wednesday at a ceremony to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a US drone in 2020. Iranian officials blamed Wednesday's incident on unspecified "terrorists".

Xi said he was shocked at the attack and stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism, "strongly condemns terrorist attacks", and firmly supports Iran's efforts to safeguard national security and stability, Xinhua said.

(Published 04 January 2024, 10:44 IST)
World newsChinaIran

