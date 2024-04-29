JOIN US
China's Xi to visit France, Serbia and Hungary May 5-10

Bilateral relations with France have maintained sound growth momentum, and both countries have had strategic communications and practical cooperation, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in discussing Xi's trip to France.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 09:08 IST

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5-10, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry announced on Monday.

"China looks forward to working with France to further enhance political mutual trust, solidarity and cooperation," Lin said.

He also said Xi will hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to exchange views on bilateral relations and discuss upgrading the China-Serbia relationship.

(Published 29 April 2024, 09:08 IST)
