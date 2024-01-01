China's Xi, US President Biden celebrate 45 years of diplomatic ties

Beijing: China's President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations with US President Joe Biden on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

Xi also exchanged New Year's messages with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, and both announced 2024 to be a "friendship year" for both countries, launching a series of activities for that, Xinhua said separately.

On New Year's Eve, the Chinese leader exchanged New Year's greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well. This year is the 75th anniversary of China and Russia establishing diplomatic relations.

Xi said China and Russia should "continuously consolidate" and develop ties "featuring permanent good-neighbourly friendship", along with comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation that would serve both countries' interests.