China's Xi visits Vietnam after Biden, seeks to boost ties

HANOI, Dec 12 () - China's President Xi Jinping starts a two-day visit to Vietnam on Tuesday, three months after U.S. President Joe Biden travelled to Hanoi as the two great powers vie for influence in the Southeast Asian nation.

The trip, Xi's first in six years, has been months in planning and was even briefly considered to take place days before Biden's visit, according to officials.

It is aimed at boosting relations between the two Communist-ruled countries which have very close economic ties but are at odds over boundaries in the South China Sea and have a millennia-long history of frequent conflict.

The visit has been delayed also because of prolonged discussions over how to phrase the countries' enhanced bilateral relations, which Beijing wants to be framed as "common destiny," a reference that Hanoi has resisted but is expected to have eventually accepted, according to officials and diplomats.

Beyond the symbolism of elevating ties to a notch that Beijing may see as being above the U.S.-Vietnam relationship, the upgraded status comes with the signature of "dozens of cooperation documents," according to China's ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, as reported by Vietnamese state newspaper Tuoi Tre before the visit.

Among the expected deals are Chinese investments to upgrade rail links between the two neighbours, which would include grants, although the volume of aid is not clear and neither is the amount and terms of possible loans.