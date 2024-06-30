China's Xi will attend SCO summit, visit Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

The world's second-largest economy will never leave the road of peaceful development, Xi told a conference to commemorate China's guiding principles for foreign affairs, first formulated 70 years ago.

It will also not become a "strong" state seeking to dominate others, Xi told an audience that included Myanmar's former president, Thein Sein, and Nong Duc Manh, the former general secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party.

"Facing the history of peace or war, prosperity or unity or confrontation, more than ever before, we need to carry forward the spirit and connotation of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence," Xi said.