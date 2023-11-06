China says will work to restore peace in Palestinian territories

Beijing: China will do its utmost to restore peace in the Palestinian territories as it takes over the presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC), its foreign ministry said on Monday, as tensions intensify in the Middle East.

"China will do its utmost to encourage the Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities, play its role, build consensus and take responsible and meaningful actions as soon as possible to ease the current crisis and safeguard the safety of civilians in order to restore peace," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news conference.

China's statement comes as Israel ratchets up its military offensive against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

China took over the rotating presidency of the UNSC last week.