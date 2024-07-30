Chinese bank pieces 32,000 yuan to help kin of deceased 'mentally ill' woman who tore notes into 100,000 pieces: Report

Four staffers of a bank in China have finally completed piecing together 32,000 yuan ($4,500) of Chinese currency that was allegedly torn by a mentally depressed woman who has now passed away, into 100,000 pieces.

A report in South China Morning Post identified a woman with a second name Zhang who had visited the bank last month seeking help. According to Zhang, her sister-in-law had torn the money five years ago as she was battling mental health issues.

Zhang reached the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in June this year after her brother who is now a widower approached her seeking help. Father to four children, Zhang's brother is said to have been in dire need of money. He currently resides with his family in mountainous village of Sichuan province in southwest China.

Her brother visited many banks which declined his request to piece back the currency notes. However when Zhang visited him in Sichuan, her brother asked Zhang if she could take the 32,000 Yuan to Kunming, for exchange.