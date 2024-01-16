Chinese firm develops 'nuclear battery' capable of producing power for 50 years without charging

China-based startup Betavolt has developed a battery which has the capability to produce power or electricity for 50 years without any charging or maintenance.

Placing 63 nuclear isotopes into a module smaller than a coin, the battery developed by Betavolt is a "nuclear" battery. A nuclear battery converts radioisotope energy into electrical energy, and has an advantage over other types of batteries due to its high energy density. Such batteries use energy from the decay of a radioactive isotope to generate electricity.

Betavolt claims that it is the world's first battery to achieve the miniaturization of atomic energy production, challenging traditional notions associated with nuclear technology.

The company claimed that its first nuclear battery could deliver 100 microwatts of power and a voltage of 3V while being15x15x5 cubic millimetres in size.