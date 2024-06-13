Chinese govt respects and supports Maldives’ sovereignty, says top Chinese official

Bater, the vice chairman of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body to the ruling party in China, noted that the 2014 State Visit by President Xi Jinping to the Maldives and the recent visit by Muizzu “significantly contributed to the advancement of cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries.” “The vice chairman also highlighted the historic relations between the two countries. He reiterated that the Chinese government respects and supports the Maldives' sovereignty and promotes mutual respect while advancing cooperation between the two nations,” a statement from Muizzu’s office said here.