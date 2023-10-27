Chinese jet flies within 10 feet of US bomber, Pentagon says

China had no immediate response to the Pentagon's statement. Chinese officials have previously depicted the air intercepts as reasonable responses to foreign military patrols that threatened the country's security. In June, China's defense minister at the time, Gen. Li Shangfu, downplayed an earlier episode in which an American naval destroyer slowed to avoid a possible collision with a Chinese navy ship that had crossed its path as it moved through the strait between China and Taiwan, the self-governed island that Beijing claims as its own.