Chinese military launches 'punishment' drills around Taiwan after new President's pro-independence speech

Beijing/Taipei: The Chinese military on Thursday launched a massive two-day “punishment drills” surrounding Taiwan, involving its army, navy, air force and rocket force, in retaliation for 'separatist acts' after the self-ruled island's new President Lai Ching-te rejected Beijing's sovereignty claims over it.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) started joint military drills surrounding the island of Taiwan at 7 45 am Thursday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

Li Xi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theatre Command, which looks after the Taiwan Strait said, “The drills also serve as a strong punishment for the separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence' forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external force”.