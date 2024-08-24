Chinese military’s new focus: Winning wars against 'strong enemies, opponents'

As recently as in 2022, in his speech at the Party congress, Xi had set “victory in local wars” as a goal and told the PLA to “improve training and preparation for war in all aspects and improve the ability of the army to fight and win.” “We will strengthen the normal and diversified use of military forces, carry out military struggles with determination and flexibility, shape the security posture, contain crises and conflicts, and win local wars,” he said then.