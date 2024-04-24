Chinese teen diagnosed with 'love brain' as she dialed her beau 100 times a day

An 18-year-old girl in China who called her boyfriend 100 times a day has been diagnosed with a condition called 'love brain', the South China Morning Post reported
The girl, nicknamed Xiaoyu, got so obsessed with her boyfriend that it affected her mental health and the relationship as well. Du Na, a doctor at The Fourth People’s Hospital of Chengdu diagnosed her with a borderline personality disorder, referred to colloquially as 'love brain'.
Xiaoyu wanted her boyfriend to be in touch throughout the day and constantly kept calling when he ignored her. In a viral video clip, she is seen repeatedly messaging her boyfriend to switch on his WeChat camera, SCMP reported.
One day she called him a 100 times, when he did not answer, she had a breakdown and smashed household objects. When her boyfriend arrived, she threatened to jump from the balcony which made him call the police, the publication reported.
Xiaoyu was then taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with the borderline personality disorder.
Du refused to talk about the cause of Xiaoyu's disorder, but said that the condition might coexist with other mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.
She further told SCMP that people who suffer from mild form of the condition have the chance of recovering on their own but people with extreme symptoms need professional help.
(Published 24 April 2024, 09:09 IST)