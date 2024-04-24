Chinese teen diagnosed with 'love brain' as she dialed her beau 100 times a day

An 18-year-old girl in China who called her boyfriend 100 times a day has been diagnosed with a condition called 'love brain', the South China Morning Post reported

The girl, nicknamed Xiaoyu, got so obsessed with her boyfriend that it affected her mental health and the relationship as well. Du Na, a doctor at The Fourth People’s Hospital of Chengdu diagnosed her with a borderline personality disorder, referred to colloquially as 'love brain'.

Xiaoyu wanted her boyfriend to be in touch throughout the day and constantly kept calling when he ignored her. In a viral video clip, she is seen repeatedly messaging her boyfriend to switch on his WeChat camera, SCMP reported.