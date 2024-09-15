Chinese wives attend 'sex appeal training camp' to discourage husbands from cheating: Report

Middle-aged wives in China have been participating in a 'sex appeal training camp' aimed at teaching women tactics of how to seduce their husbands to refrain them from cheating.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, in July 2024 in Hangzhou's Zhejiang, a group of women paid a fee of 2,999 yuan (Rs 35,464) to attend a two-day camp.

The event was announced using a poster advertisement which read - "Sex appeal is a woman taking control of her life".