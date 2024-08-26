Chinese woman forced to shut shop as she wore 'revealing' clothes to work: Report

The officials said that no action can be taken against her as it is her choice, and she can wear anything. However, the police officers after visiting her store suggested her to 'pay attention to what she wore', after which she changed her outfits.

But to her surprise, she got even more customers visiting her store. Many male customers asked if they could take videos of her, or add her to their WeChat list, which is a Chinese messaging platform.

Expressing that her social media fame has affected her in a negative manner, she closed her business on August 20, less than three months after opening the store.

She also revealed that she was 'bullied' and 'hit' by a man. Netizens have started a debate online on whether there was a problem in her clothing or not.

According to the publication, a user said, "I don’t see any problems with her clothing. If showing too much flesh in public is wrong, why do the police not close swimming pools for pornography because of the skimpy costumes?"

Another user said, "It’s not appropriate for her to dress provocatively while working in a public venue. She flouts public order and morality."