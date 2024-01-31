Chita Rivera, 'West Side Story' Broadway star, passes away at 91

New York: Chita Rivera, the musical theater legend and multiple Tony winner who created the role of Puerto Rican firebrand Anita on Broadway in West Side Story and other memorable characters, has died at the age of 91.

The petite, raven-haired dancer, singer and actress made history when she became the first Hispanic woman to receive a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2009.

"It is with great sadness that Lisa Mordente, the daughter of Chita Rivera, announces the death of her beloved mother who died peacefully on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 in New York after a brief illness," her daughter Lisa said in a statement.

Rivera was nominated for 10 Tony awards and won twice. She also received a special Tony for Lifetime Achievement in 2018 for a career that spanned nearly seven decades.

Celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, who wrote the book for Rivera's Tony-winning roles in The Rink opposite Liza Minnelli in 1984 and Kiss of the Spider Woman a decade later, described her as "a walking history book of the golden age of American musical theater."

From the chorus in 1950s Broadway musicals Guys and Dolls and Can-Can, Rivera moved to center stage as murderess Velma Kelly in the original 1975 Broadway production of Chicago and created the role of Rose in the surprise hit Bye, Bye Birdie with Dick Van Dyke in 1960.

But it was her portrayal of the sassy, hip-swaying Anita sashaying across the stage singing America or warning her friend about A Boy Like That in West Side Story that made Rivera a star.

"To be there when those geniuses created that show was something that is a blessing, you know. It's something that you can never, ever forget," Rivera once said about the groundbreaking musical by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.