Chop, chop! Paris chefs prepare for athlete feeding frenzy

Rungis: Chef Charles Guilloy's lentil dal is one of 550 dishes that will be served to the 15,000 athletes at the Paris Olympics, where up to 40 tons of food will be cut up and cooked daily with regard to many different tastes and cultures.

Guilloy, chef executive at Sodexo Live!, the company in charge of delivering meals 24/7 in the athletes' village just north of Paris, will head a 300-strong team tasked with feeding people from 206 countries.

Sodexo Live! has provided meals for athletes at the French Open tennis, as well as those at the French national institute of football.

"We'll be welcoming the world at our table," Guilloy told Reuters as he chopped onions and garlic before roasting curcuma, ginger and a mix of spices - key ingredients in his dal - made with French green lentils instead of red lentils.

"We want 25 per cent of our ingredients to be locally sourced," he explained.

"The menus are ready, they have been validated by the International Olympic Committee and Paris 2024. There is one main dining hall at the Cite du Cinema with six restaurants and another one on the Ile St Denis (both within the 52-hectare village)."

On top of that, a bakery will open and athletes will be invited to workshops to make their own baguettes.

The service will start on July 10, 16 days before the Games begin and will end on Sept. 12, four days after the completion of the Paralympics.

"Breakfast, lunch, dinner, night snacks, pre-competition, pre-training, post-competition, it's culinary and logistical challenge," said Guilloy, adding that 1,000 people would work around the clock at the village.