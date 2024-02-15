Citi sees 5% dollar jump if Donald Trump clean sweeps US election

London: Analysts at investment bank Citi have predicted a 5 per cent jump in the dollar and a selloff in bond markets if a Donald Trump-led Republican Party clean sweeps the US election in November.

Their estimate was predicated partly on the fact the dollar rallied around 5 per cent after Trump's surprise election win in 2016, but also lost roughly 5 per cent ahead of the 2020 vote when Trump lost out to current Democratic President Joe Biden.

"We suspect +5 per cent is the right amount of potential dollar strength to attribute to a Trump victory with a red wave," the bank's analysts said, referring to if Trump wins the White House and Republicans win both chambers of Congress. Trump is the likely Republican nominee for the November 5 election.

The analysts also predicted a similar pattern to 2020 when the greenback had completed most of its move by election night due to the way markets traditionally preempt outcomes.

"Therefore, we would expect the high in the dollar - potentially for the year - could very well be seen right around the election," they said.

A Republican sweep would also have the biggest impact on bond markets as it would likely result in new tax cuts, stimulus and trade tariffs on rivals like China.