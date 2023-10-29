JOIN US
world

Claims that Iran linked to Hamas attack are 'baseless,' Iran foreign minister says

"We always had political media and international support for Palestine. We have never denied this," Amirabdollahian said during an appearance on CNN.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 16:11 IST

Washington: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday described claims that Iran was directly connected to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack as "baseless."

"We always had political media and international support for Palestine. We have never denied this," Amirabdollahian said during an appearance on CNN.

"This is the truth, but in relation to this operation called the Al Aqsa Storm, there was no connection to that data between Iran and this Hamas operation, not my government nor part of my country."

(Published 29 October 2023, 16:11 IST)
Iran Israel Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Hamas

