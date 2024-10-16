Clamour for Justin Trudeau's resignation as Liberal leader grows as party MP joins in amid diplomatic row with India

<p>Ottawa: Amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada, a Liberal Canadian MP has called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation as party leader ahead of the next elections, asserting that the country's 'people have had enough'.</p>.<p>"The message that I've been getting loud and clear - and more and more strongly as time goes by - is that it is time for [Trudeau] to go. And I agree," Member of Parliament Sean Casey was quoted as saying by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"People have had enough. They've tuned him out, and they want him to go," he said, underlining a "high level of anxiety" in the Liberal caucus over Trudeau's leadership.</p>.Khalistani separatist Pannun says he shared information against India with Canada PM Trudeau's office.<p>"But those who have come to the same conclusion as me seem to be becoming more emboldened with the passage of time," the report quoted him as saying.</p>.<p>Casey's comments come a week after Liberal MPs held a series of meetings to discuss a path forward for the party following the byelection loss at Liberal stronghold Toronto-St. Paul's in June, according to the report.</p>.<p>Earlier in June, New Brunswick MP Wayne Long called for Trudeau's resignation, while Newfoundland and Labrador MP Ken McDonald has called for the prime minister to face a leadership review, the <em>Toronto Sun</em> newspaper reported.</p>.<p>Former Ottawa-area MP Catherine McKenna, who was a cabinet minister under Trudeau, has also said the party needs a new leader, it said.</p>.<p>Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of supporting criminal activities targeting Canadian citizens.</p>.<p>India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its High Commissioner and five other diplomats from Ottawa.</p>