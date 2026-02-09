<p>London: British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> has "a clear five-year mandate" from the British people and will stay the course, his spokesperson said on Monday, after Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar called on him to resign.</p><p>"Keir Starmer is one of only four Labour leaders ever to have won a general election," the spokesperson said. "He has a clear five-year mandate from the British people to deliver change, and that is what he will do."</p>