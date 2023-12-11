Climate-hit nations seek COP28 action on 'adaptation emergency'

Dubai: Sierra Leone student Henry David Bayoh is under no illusions about the challenges his West African nation faces from climate change, from vulnerable farmers struggling to grow crops in higher heat to city neighbourhoods hit by fatal landslides.

In the capital Freetown, where Bayoh lives in a low-lying community called Aberdeen near the ocean, sea levels are rising, beaches are being eroded and flash floods hit when it rains heavily.

Faced with such threats, people need help to become more resilient and to protect their incomes, he said at the COP28 U.N. climate summit in Dubai this weekend.

He called for more funding for community efforts to adapt to a warmer world - including the nature-friendly farming methods he promotes in his work with Irish aid agency Trocaire.

"Climate change is existential. It is affecting our very survival," Bayoh told Context during a march for climate justice. "Adaptation is a key priority for us and it should be top of the agenda."

At COP28, governments and activists from vulnerable countries across the Global South are making similar pleas to negotiators hammering out what a global goal on adaptation - enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement - should look like in practice, and how it can be funded and its progress measured.

On Saturday, Collins Nzovu, Zambia's green economy and environment minister, told journalists adaptation is "a matter of survival for us in Africa" to curb the damage to lives and livelihoods from more extreme weather fuelled by climate change.

"We are in an adaptation emergency," said Nzovu, speaking for the Africa group of countries at the talks.

He said African nations have yet to receive the support they need to respond and called for "new, additional and predictable finance" for that purpose.