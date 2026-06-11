'Closely monitoring': Another Indian vessel comes under attack off Oman coast as West Asia conflict escalates

<p>As tensions continue to escalate across<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia"> West Asia</a> with no immediate signs of de-escalation, another Indian vessel has reportedly come under attack near Oman's Shinas port, according to the Embassy of India in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a> on Thursday. The embassy said it was closely tracking the developments and was in touch with local authorities to gather more information.</p><p>The latest incident comes a day after three Indian seafarers were killed in a US-led strike on another vessel operating in the region.</p><p>The Indian embassy did not confirm whether any Indian crew members were on board the vessel involved in Thursday's attack.</p><p>"We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details," the embassy said in a post on social media.</p>.<p>According to the Forward Seamen's Union of India, the vessel involved in the latest incident is MT Jalveer.</p><p>This marks the third maritime attack reported this week. Earlier, the US military said it had targeted MT Marivex and Settebello, both of which had Indian seafarers on board.</p><p>Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said earlier on Thursday that the three Indian crew members who had initially been reported missing after the attack on Settebello were confirmed dead.</p><p>"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," he said.</p><p><em>(With agencies inputs)</em></p>