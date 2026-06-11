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'Closely monitoring': Another Indian vessel comes under attack off Oman coast as West Asia conflict escalates

The Indian embassy did not confirm whether any Indian crew members were on board the vessel involved in Thursday's attack.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsOmanVessels

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