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Colombian singer Shakira acquitted of tax fraud in Spain

Acting ⁠on an appeal by the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, ‌the court ordered the Treasury ​to reimburse her with over 60 million euros, including interest, Shakira's defence said.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:19 IST
World newsEntertainment NewsspainShakira

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