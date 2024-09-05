Colombia's Petro calls for investigation into Pegasus software purchase

Bogota: Colombia's President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday asked the attorney general's office to investigate the $11 million purchase of Pegasus spy software, which he said could have been used to spy on opposition politicians during the previous administration.

Spyware technology, including Pegasus, has been repeatedly found to have been used to hack into the phones of civil society, political opposition and journalists in the last decade.

Pegasus spyware in particular - built by Israeli firm NSO - was found on the phones of various people globally, including human rights defenders.