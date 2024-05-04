Columbia’s President urges University to ‘rebuild community’ in video

In the video message, Shafik discussed the need for the community to work together to return civility to the campus after weeks of unrest.

“These past two weeks have been among the most difficult in Columbia’s history,” Shafik said. “The turmoil and tension, division and disruption have impacted the entire community.”

Speaking directly to the students, Shafik highlighted the fact that many seniors are now spending their final days in college the way they began in 2020— online.

“No matter where you stand on any issue, Columbia should be a community that feels welcoming and safe for everyone,” she said.

In the video, Shafik said that her administration tried “very hard to resolve” the issue of the encampment through dialogue and discussion with the student protesters, but that, ultimately, they could not reach an agreement.

When a group of protesters broke into and occupied Hamilton Hall, Shafik said, it “crossed a new line” and put students at risk.

Despite the turmoil of the last few weeks and months, Shafik told the Columbia community that she has confidence in the future.

“During the listening sessions I held with many students in recent months, I’ve been heartened by your intelligence, thoughtfulness and kindness,” she said.