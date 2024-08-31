Condom use declining among European teens, rise in risk of sexually transmitted diseases: WHO

The report claimed that use of contraceptive pills also remained relatively stable between 2014 and 2022, with 26 percent of 15-year-olds reporting that they or their partner had used it the last time they had sex.

The report also showed that teens from low-income families were more likely to not use a condom or a pill, with 33 percent reporting using neither during their last intercourse, compared to 25 percent from more affluent families.

"We are reaping the bitter fruit of these reactionary efforts, with worse to come unless governments, health authorities, the education sector and other essential stakeholders truly recognise the root causes of the current situation and take steps to rectify it," it said.

The agency urged policymakers, educators and healthcare providers to invest in comprehensive sexuality education, improve access to sexual health services, promote dialogue and better train educators.

In 2023, France made condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday.

France government made the move because sexually transmitted diseases were on the rise among young people. Women aged 25 years and under already can get free birth control in France as part of government efforts to ensure that young people of all incomes can prevent unwanted pregnancy.

