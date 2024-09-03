Conflict, creditors and a car crash: How Ukraine clinched a wartime debt restructuring

London: Just a few months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the country's financial adviser, Rothschild & Co, handed Kyiv's debt chief a thick black folder detailing major sovereign debt restructurings of the past 30 years.

For Yuriy Butsa, 40, it would prove essential reading. He hadn't been involved in the debt rework Ukraine required in 2015 after Russia annexed Crimea and it wasn't long before he would need to draw on the restructuring expertise.

Facing an economy crippled by the cost and destruction of the war, by August 2022 Ukraine agreed with creditors to pause payments on its bonds. With no end to the conflict in sight, last week the nation sealed one of the fastest - and largest - debt restructurings in history.

Eclipsed in scale only by Argentina and Greece, the restructuring of more than $20 billion of debt will save Kyiv $11.4 billion over the next three years - crucial for both its ongoing war effort and its International Monetary Fund programme.

"A stable situation where no more question marks are out there can only benefit Ukraine," Arvid Tuerkner, managing director for Ukraine and Moldova at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, one of Kyiv's big multilateral partners, told Reuters.

This account of how Ukraine's agreement with bondholders came together is based on interviews with five sources on both government and investor side who were involved in the talks and agreed to speak with Reuters on the condition of anonymity.