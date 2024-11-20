Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Conflict in Myanmar sparks surge in property purchases in Thailand

Purchases of Thai properties from Myanmar picked up in 2022, and have since risen as fighting has intensified across the country.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 15:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 15:35 IST
World newsMyanmarThailandReal Estate

Follow us on :

Follow Us