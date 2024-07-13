Connecticut counsellor sends sexually explicit images & texts to 13-year-old student

A guidance counsellor at a school in Connecticut, Luisa Melchionne has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child.

Melchionne allegedly sent sexually explicit images and texts to the minor which included nudity.

The accused, a middle school guidance counsellor and a mother of three was arrested on July 11 when her male friend borrowed her phone and discovered the text messages sent to the minor.

The 13-year-old boy allegedly told the police that he received explicit photographs, payments for some Uber rides and food as well as $100 for Christmas.

The minor also added that the counsellor sexually abused him behind closed doors.

India Today reports, Melchionne’s bail was fixed at $500,000, moreover, If she chooses to post bond, she will undergo GPS monitoring, intensive probation services and house arrest. She was also prohibited from contacting any other minor except her own children.

The 47-year-old Melchionne has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor as per the India Today report.