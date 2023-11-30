COP28 Climate Summit Updates: US Vice President Kamala Harris to attend

The 28th meeting of the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28, runs from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer. Track all the latest updates of the summit, only with DH.
US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on behalf of President Joe Biden, the White House said on Wednesday.
Pope Francis has canceled his planned trip to the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai, due to ongoing influenza and lung inflammation, the Vatican said on Tuesday.