Cops fatally shoot dead black woman in US who called 911 to report domestic violence

LASD alleged in a statement that Finlayson had a knife and was threatening her boyfriend, at which point deputy Ty Shelton opened fire. The family disputed the police account, saying Finlayson was clearly a victim of domestic violence who needed help and posed no threat to the officers. The coroner said she died from “multiple gunshot wounds”.

The victim was a mother of two, and her daughter, Xaisha, is witness to the horrific event unfolding.

“The police lied that my mom was threatening them,” Xaisha said at a press conference on Thursday alongside her grandparents, calling for Shelton to be prosecuted.

“She was my best friend. She was always there for me. It’s unbelievable that she’s gone and she’s not coming back. I miss my mom.” The girl said her two-year-old sister continues to ask where their mother is and she doesn’t know how to respond.

“You have someone who is calling the police for help, and she gets killed by the police who she’s asking for assistance,” said Bradley Gage, the family’s attorney. “If you call police for help, you think the officers are going to protect and serve you. You don’t expect them to hunt and kill you.”

Shelton has been previously accused of killing Michael Thomas, 61, in 2020, in a similar case. Responding to a case of domestic violence, Shelton had fatally shot Thomas in the chest. However, the killing was not captured on camera.

LASD denied to respond to Shelton's previous killing as well.