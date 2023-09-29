Court rejects Trump's effort to delay trial in fraud case

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial over accusations that he inflated the value of his properties by billions of dollars could begin as soon as Monday after a New York appeals court rejected the former president’s attempt to delay it.
The appeals court, in a terse two-page order Thursday, effectively turned aside for now a lawsuit Trump filed against the trial judge, Arthur F Engoron. The lawsuit had sought to delay the trial and ultimately throw out many of the accusations against the former president.
Thursday’s ruling came two days after Engoron issued an order that struck a major blow to Trump, finding him liable for having committed fraud by persistently overvaluing his assets and stripping him of control over his New York properties.
Engoron sided with the New York attorney general, Letitia James, who last year sued Trump, accusing him of inflating his net worth to obtain favorable loan terms from banks.
Trump can still appeal Engoron’s Tuesday order, but it is unclear whether the appeals court would consider that.
A trial, the result of which would be decided by Engoron, not a jury, would resolve other aspects of the case, most notably whether Trump and his company will face other punishments, including a financial penalty. James is seeking to recover $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
A lawyer for Trump, Christopher M. Kise, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Tuesday, he called Engoron’s ruling “outrageous” and “completely disconnected from the facts and governing law.” He said that the judge ignored “basic legal, accounting and business principles.”
At the heart of James’ case is the accusation that Trump’s annual financial statements exaggerated his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion in some years. Trump, she said, submitted the statements to banks to obtain favorable loans.
Kise, in turn, has argued that Trump could not have committed fraud because the banks made money off the loans and the former president never missed a payment.
But lawyers from the attorney general’s office have countered that, under the powerful state law allowing them to bring the case, they did not need to show the fraud had resulted in any financial harm. Engoron agreed in his Tuesday opinion and sanctioned each of Trump’s lawyers $7,500 for continuing to advance arguments they had previously made.