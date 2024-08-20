Court upholds 99-year-old Nazi camp worker's murder conviction

Berlin: The German Federal Court upheld a 99-year-old woman's conviction for accessory to murder over her role as a typist at a Nazi concentration camp in the last two years of World War Two.

In 2022, Irmgard Furchner was handed a two-year suspended sentence for aiding and abetting the murder of 10,505 people during her time as an 18- and 19-year-old secretary at Stutthof concentration camp.

The Federal Court rejected her lawyer's argument that her involvement did not go beyond carrying out "everyday" activities as a typist. Its ruling upholding the lower court's decision is final and cannot be appealed.

"The principle that typical, neutral professional activities of an 'everyday nature' are not criminal does not apply here, since the defendant knew what the main perpetrators were doing and supported them in doing it," judges at the Leipzig court wrote.