<p>A projectile hit the Marshall Islands–flagged product tanker MKD VYOM killing a crew member on board as the vessel sailed off the coast of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a>, manager V Ships said on Sunday.</p><p>"The vessel suffered an explosion and subsequent fire after being struck by a suspected projectile while off the coast of Muscat, Oman on 1 March," V.Ships Asia said in a statement.</p>.Oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members comes under attack off Oman coast.<p>"It is with great sadness that we confirm one crew member, who was in the engine room at the time of the incident, has died." </p>