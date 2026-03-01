Menu
Homeworld

Crew member killed after projectile hits MKD VYOM tanker off Oman

"It is with great sadness that we ⁠confirm one ⁠crew member, who was in the engine room at the time of the incident, ​has died."
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 17:14 IST
Published 01 March 2026, 17:14 IST
World newsMuscatMiddle EastOil Tanker

