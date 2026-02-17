Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Criminal illegal alien from India': ICE arrests man for sexually assaulting minor in US

The man is also accused of shoplifting and public disorder in the US.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 10:11 IST
World newsUSsexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us