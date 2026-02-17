<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently arrested an Indian man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. </p><p>The accused, identified as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, has pending charges for sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, and theft of personal property in New Jersey, as per the ICE officials. He is also accused of shoplifting and public disorder in the US.</p><p>Calling the accused as a "criminal illegal alien from India", the ICE has stated that the man is an undocumented immigrant in the US. "We’ll keep him in custody for pending removal proceedings," the ICE further said.</p>.India still lags in breastfeeding, says report.<p>The incident has sparked concerns on social media related to the safety of children in the US. </p><p>One user responded to the tweet shared by the ICE on X, "There is absolutely zero room for negotiation when it comes to the safety of children. Whether someone is a citizen or not, these kinds of allegations deserve the maximum weight of the law. It’s a relief to see ICE and local law enforcement moving quickly to keep someone facing these charges off the streets. Let’s hope the judicial process is swift and the victims get the justice they deserve." </p>.<p>Another wrote, "Sexual assault on a child, horrible , if found guilty has to be given strictest punishments."</p>